Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $0.96 and approximately $90,380.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

