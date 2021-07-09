Cryptobuyer Market Capitalization Tops $222,162.62 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $222,162.62 and $27.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

