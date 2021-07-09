Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Crypton has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $549,830.47 and approximately $469.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,086,908 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

