CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 2% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $214,897.45 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00267631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

