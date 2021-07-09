Cryptrust Price Down 12% Over Last Week (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $31,276.43 and approximately $877.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

