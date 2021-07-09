CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.09

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 108938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

