CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 350,922 shares trading hands.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.