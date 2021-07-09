CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVD shares. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EVD opened at €53.78 ($63.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -47.80. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

