CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 5% This Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $40.45 or 0.00119547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $308,144.55 and approximately $1,605.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00118797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.88 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00948723 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

