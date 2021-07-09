Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 365.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $3,432,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.