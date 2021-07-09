Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by S&T Bank

S&T Bank cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

