Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $464,676.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,579,998 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

