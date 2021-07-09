CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CureVac by 270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CureVac by 169.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVAC. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $58.73 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

