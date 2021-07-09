Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

CRIS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,690. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

