CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading 0.6% Higher

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 79,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 837,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

