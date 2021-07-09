Curve DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $670.01 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $670.01 million and approximately $92.01 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,543,391,773 coins and its circulating supply is 381,272,617 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

