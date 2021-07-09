Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

