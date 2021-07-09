CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $286.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037233 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00267036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037228 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,099,785 coins and its circulating supply is 141,099,785 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.