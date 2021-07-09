Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 188138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $873.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

