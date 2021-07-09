cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,912.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $63.19 million and approximately $38,912.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,318.81 or 0.18675547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00885790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

