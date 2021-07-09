CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 21,400 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $326,308. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.