CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$11.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) has been assigned a C$11.75 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 462.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CVE:NXR.UN and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE:NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. CVE:NXR.UN has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

