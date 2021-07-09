CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.34 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.