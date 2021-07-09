D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 829.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

