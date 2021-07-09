Dai Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and $333.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00089234 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,495,000,397 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,999,908 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

