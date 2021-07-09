Danone (BN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danone (EPA: BN):

7/6/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2021 – Danone was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BN traded down €1.22 ($1.44) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €59.28 ($69.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,994,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.82. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

