DAO Maker Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00005398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $67.11 million and $1.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00163556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.77 or 1.00187808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00952010 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,212,250 coins and its circulating supply is 36,652,270 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

