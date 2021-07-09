DAOBet Market Capitalization Reaches $407,427.98 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $407,427.98 and approximately $305.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,882.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.28 or 0.01497161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00405483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

