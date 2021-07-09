DAOstack Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189,355.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $189,355.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,763.22 or 0.99606811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007214 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

