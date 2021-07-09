Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

6/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/22/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $146.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $158.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives, Cheddar’s business model transformation and technology-driven moves. These include simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, and operational excellence to enhance guest experience, develop new core menu items, allow customization and make smarter promotional investments. Moreover, its focus on online ordering bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 is likely to remain low.”

5/11/2021 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.38. 18,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock worth $11,517,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

