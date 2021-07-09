Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 5,716 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,170.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

DRI stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

