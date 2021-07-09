Darden Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 48,656 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the typical volume of 4,597 call options.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

