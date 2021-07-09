Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,614,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,798. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $364,002,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

