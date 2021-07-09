Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $935,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.12. 1,329,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,798. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3,971.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 111.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.