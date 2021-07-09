Datamine FLUX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,885.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $406,481.62 and $1,885.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 595,566 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.