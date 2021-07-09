David J. Moss Sells 8,698 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $342.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,747,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.