DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.53 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.93 million and $3.53 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00904104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005271 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,131,638,070 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

