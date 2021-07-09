DecentBet Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $430,914.69 and $412.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00898366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005318 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

