Decentral Games Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.39 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and $957,729.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $107.00 or 0.00320847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00164337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,283.23 or 0.99799952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00937477 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,986 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

