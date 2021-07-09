Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares traded down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.25. 2,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

