DeepBrain Chain Hits One Day Volume of $454,328.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and approximately $454,328.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.