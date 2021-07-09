DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $362,757.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00124944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00164625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,618.25 or 1.00311468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.00948825 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

