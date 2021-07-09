DeFinition (DZI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $209,640.88 and $1.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00163008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.37 or 0.99886486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00936005 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.