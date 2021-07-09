DeGate Market Cap Tops $21.06 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $59,152.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

