Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $11,341,210.68 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE DELL traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,684. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
See Also: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.