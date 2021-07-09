Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $11,341,210.68 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,684. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

