Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 60,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,330,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $913.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 425.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 434,763 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.