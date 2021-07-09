Dennis Polk Sells 7,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.
CNXC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,202. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.
CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
