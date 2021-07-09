Dennis Polk Sells 7,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

CNXC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,202. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

