Dent Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Dent has a market capitalization of $230.35 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

