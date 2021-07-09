DePay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,018.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. DePay has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $56,018.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00164337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,283.23 or 0.99799952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00937477 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

