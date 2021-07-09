Deri Protocol Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $179,471.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

